The Institute for Better Education: Making a difference in the lives of Arizona children

Since 1998, the Institute for Better Education (IBE) has been making a real difference in the lives of Arizona children.

Kim Kirschner, the Executive Director of IBE, shares how the institute caters to every child and their unique needs.

The Institute for Better Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nonpartisan organization. IBE is committed to removing any financial obstacles that stand in a family’s way of providing K-12 education for their children and all of their needs.

About IBE:



Since 1998 we have awarded $151.2 million in scholarships.

For the 2020-2021 academic year we awarded close to $21 million in scholarships

We work with over 300 Arizona schools.

The largest demographic population we help are the low-income students across all four programs.

For more information visit: ibescholarships.org

