The Institute for Better Education: How much you can donate to receive a tax credit

The Institute for Better Education is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Since 1998, the Institute for Better Education (IBE) has been making a real difference in the lives of Arizona children.

It's tax season, and Kim Kirschner, the Executive Director of IBE, shares how much you can donate to receive a tax credit. The deadline to make this dollar-for-dollar tax credit donation is April 18, 2022.

The Institute for Better Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nonpartisan organization. IBE is committed to removing any financial obstacles that stand in a family’s way of providing K-12 education for their children and all of their needs.

About IBE:



Since 1998 we have awarded $151.2 million in scholarships.

For the 2020-2021 academic year we awarded close to $21 million in scholarships

We work with over 300 Arizona schools.

The largest demographic population we help are the low-income students across all four programs.

For more information visit: ibescholarships.org

