The importance of nutrition in newborn and toddler cognitive development

The first 1000 days of a child’s life are crucial as it’s the most active period of early brain evolution. Dr. Nicole Avena talks about how good nutrition is a key support in baby brain health and shares the scoop on how to support it from the start.

Dr. Nicole Avena, PhD, is a research neuroscientist and expert in the fields of nutrition, diet and addiction. She is a pioneer in the field of food addiction, and it was her seminal research work that jump started this exciting new field of exploration in medicine and nutrition. She is also an expert in diet during pregnancy, and childhood nutrition.

