The Hacienda at the River: New Independent Living in Luxury

Watermark properties and Hacienda at the River are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

The Hacienda at the River is an extraordinary riparian retreat in Tucson, inspired by the ranching lifestyle traditions of independence, neighborliness, and discovery. The Hacienda, featuring gracious and sustainable design, welcomes those seeking exceptional Independent Living, in 23 luxury residences.

Membership Director, June Hussey gives an in-depth tour of the new Independent Living community, Hacienda at the River.

Dedicated to vibrant longevity and visionary well-being, The Hacienda fuses landmark integrative wellness and purpose-filled engagement with the warm desert beauty and hospitality of the Southwest.

Unrivaled hospitality and profound appreciation for each individual’s needs and preferences combine at The Hacienda to create an intimate setting where members thrive. Just as if they were staying in a small, hip, luxury hotel, members will notice that Hacienda associates want to create for each member an environment of daily opportunities for exploration and fulfillment.

Apartments range from 800-1,660 square feet, in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Second-level residences enjoy views of the majestic Catalina Mountains or the Rillito, with downtown Tucson in the distance. Others overlook the well-appointed courtyard with a fountain and plentiful citrus trees. Residences feature open floor plans, modern kitchens, and environmentally friendly appliances with high-end fit and finish.

