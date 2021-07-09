The Gift Card Girlfriend: Tips on how shoppers can get back to celebrating each other

Giftcards.com is a paid sponsor for The Morning Blend

Consumers are eager to celebrate and gather as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting. The Gift Card Girlfriend, Shelley Hunter shares some tips on how shoppers can get back to celebrating each other.

Surveyed Americans say they are most excited to travel, get together with friends and family, eat out at a restaurant or bar and shop for fun. As the summer season heats up with birthdays and gatherings like re-scheduled weddings and family celebrations, Hunter shares her gift ideas to celebrate any occasion.

