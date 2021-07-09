Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

The Gift Card Girlfriend: Tips on how shoppers can get back to celebrating each other

items.[0].videoTitle
The Gift Card Girlfriend: Tips on how shoppers can get back to celebrating each other
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 10:49:58-04

Giftcards.com is a paid sponsor for The Morning Blend

Consumers are eager to celebrate and gather as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting. The Gift Card Girlfriend, Shelley Hunter shares some tips on how shoppers can get back to celebrating each other.

Surveyed Americans say they are most excited to travel, get together with friends and family, eat out at a restaurant or bar and shop for fun. As the summer season heats up with birthdays and gatherings like re-scheduled weddings and family celebrations, Hunter shares her gift ideas to celebrate any occasion.

For more information visit: GiftCards.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!