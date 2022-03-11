"The Fearless One" by Anna Svetchnikov

PR From The Heart LLC is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

"The Fearless One" is a children's book written by Anna Svetchnikov, teaching children how to overcome fears and anxieties in their day-to-day lives.

About Anna:

Anna Svetchnikov is the Founder and Executive Director of Longwood Care, Inc., a licensed marriage and family therapist and author. Anna is a graduate of University of Massachusetts, Boston and hold a Master’s Degree in Psychology. She has practiced psychotherapy for more than 10 years, specializing in providing solution-focused therapy to individuals, couples, children, parents and families.

With more than 40 book published for children, parents and adults, these books focus on providing therapy through storytelling to support emotional intelligence and social emotional learning from a young age to be guided and reinforced into adulthood.

To buy Anna's book and more information visit: www.positiveparentinginitiative.com