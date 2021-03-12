The Eye Guy: Finally, a treatment for droopy eyelids

About: Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD, is a highly respected board certified oculoplastic surgeon and Ptosis expert who has successfully performed thousands of Blepharoplasty procedures. He is often sought after for the most difficult cases or revision work in the orbital region, seeing patients from around the world. A clinical trial advisor, researcher, medical author and speaker, Dr. Douglas also serves as Head of Education and Global Affairs for Osmotica on the UpneeqTM brand.

About UpneeqTM

Upneeq is the first and only FDA-approved prescription eye drop indicated for the treatment of acquired Blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid) in adults. It is a non-invasive once-daily eye drop and is preservative-free. Its safety and efficacy profile provides an optimal alternative to surgery.