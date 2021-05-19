The chicken sandwich wars are heating up

The demand for quick service chicken sandwiches is higher than ever before. 65% of the U.S. population ordered a breaded chicken sandwich from a quick service restaurant in the last six months.
You might say that bird is the word for customers picking from their favorite menu.
Look behind those numbers and popularity and you will find culinary innovation, innovative flavors, and an evolution of process and product.
Owen Klein, VP of Global Culinary Innovation:
Owen Klein has been spearheading CKE Restaurants’ culinary innovation department for more than five years, ensuring creativity and excellent quality in each product for both Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Owen came to CKE from Culinary Sales Support Inc., where he spent seven years leading a team of R&D chefs and running the consultancies first international outpost office in China. Prior to this, Owen worked as a fine-dining chef at numerous Michelin-rated restaurants. He has been spotlighted in national publications including Food & Wine, Fox News, Yahoo! and QSR Magazine, and has been a keynote speaker at industry-leading conferences such as the American Food Innovate Summit. Owen obtained his AAS for Professional Cooking and Baking from Baltimore International College and holds a BS in Microbiology from the University of Maryland.