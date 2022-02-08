The Botanist: Encouraging Consumers to Support Local Bars and Restaurants

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants are going out of business across the country. After two years of navigating the challenges of the pandemic, restaurants and bars are continuing to face unprecedented obstacles, including:

mandated closures

capacity restrictions

consumer hesitancy

decreased tourism

decreased lunch and happy hour business due to work-from-home policies

rising costs for food and supplies

taking on personal debt to keep their businesses afloat

the unexpected costs of cancellations and closures with emerging variant Karen Grill, The Botanist Brand Ambassador, talks about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it has done to local bars and restaurants and what comes next.

For more information visit: Thebotanist.com