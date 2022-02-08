Watch
The Botanist: Encouraging Consumers to Support Local Bars and Restaurants

The U.S. is home to over 500,000 independent restaurants and bars that continue to be impacted by COVID-19, with more than 90,000 establishments closing in the first year of the pandemic.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 08, 2022
Your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants are going out of business across the country. After two years of navigating the challenges of the pandemic, restaurants and bars are continuing to face unprecedented obstacles, including:

  • mandated closures  
  • capacity restrictions  
  • consumer hesitancy  
  • decreased tourism 
  • decreased lunch and happy hour business due to work-from-home policies 
  • rising costs for food and supplies 
  • taking on personal debt to keep their businesses afloat 

  • the unexpected costs of cancellations and closures with emerging variant 

    Karen Grill, The Botanist Brand Ambassador, talks about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it has done to local bars and restaurants and what comes next.

