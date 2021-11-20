Watch
The auto industry is shifting into a new electrified era

Director of Brand and Industry Communications at TrueCar Will Give You an Inside Look at the Hottest Cars and Concepts in the Automotive World
Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 20, 2021
Automotive companies and enthusiasts alike are gearing up for the return of the Los Angeles Auto Show. From the newest models to cutting-edge technology and even a sneak peek at the future of Electric Vehicles, the 2021 show will highlight the best in the world of automotive.

About Matt Jones, Director of Brand and Industry Communications, TrueCar:
Matt Jones is TrueCar’s Director of Brand and Industry Communications. He’s been in automotive for more than 20 years, including a dozen years spent in car dealerships, where he held a variety of sales and sales management positions.

After transitioning out of stores, Matt established himself as an expert on today’s evolving automotive industry, promoting best practices for both buyers and sellers. He’s been published in places like New York Times, Fox Business, and Forbes. In his current role, Matt continues to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers, using data to demystify the ever-shifting automotive retail landscape.

