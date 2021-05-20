The American Legion Family asks all to wear a Poppy leading up to Memorial Day

The American Legion Family is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Every year around Memorial Day, it's not unusual to see someone wearing a red poppy. This is because the red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that is worn by Americans and citizens of allied nations since World War I, to honor those who have served and died an all wars.

James W. "Bill" Oxford, the National Commander of the American Legion discusses the importance of national Poppy day and how you can get involved.

