Taste of the Destination: Combining the art of mixology with local flavors

To celebrate the official kickoff to the summer travel season, Cambria hotels launched Taste of the Destination, to combine the art of mixology with local flavors. here to talk about it are Rick Hertan, director, Cambria hotels brand management and Zach O’haire, Cambria hotels certified cicerone &amp; mixologist.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 21, 2022
After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, Americans are ready to travel this summer and now is the time to start locking in your plans.

For more information visit: choicehotels.com

