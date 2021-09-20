Take N.O.T.E initiative: providing families with the right tools to identify signs of learning disabilities & ADHD

Understood, a non-profit, is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Take N.O.T.E. is an initiative developed and launched in partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics, to provide families with the tools to identify early signs of learning disabilities and ADHD.

Now that students are back to school, teachers and parents are concerned about how the pandemic has impacted students, including the learning challenges that they are observing.

Research from Understood, a social impact, non-profit organization and guide for those who learn and think differently, and UnidosUS, the largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States, found that this year will include increased academic, mental health, social and emotional challenges for learning.

Amanda Morin, Director of Thought Leadership and Expertise at Understood, author, In It Podcast host and mom to kids with learning and thinking differences and Maria Moser, the Senior Director of Education at UnidosUS discuss how interrupted learning has affected children with learning differences such as ADHD and dyslexia. They also talk about its impact on Black and Latino communities, in addition to tools and resources to support the 1 in 5 people in the U.S. with learning and thinking differences.

For more information, please visit: www.understood.org/take-note

