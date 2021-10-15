Swan Pilates: stretch out like a swan and feel the game changing advantages of pilates

Swan Pilates is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
WHAT IS PILATES?
A system of low-impact movements using the breath to align and strengthen your core.
BENEFITS
Total Body Strength, Balance, and Flexibility
Spine and Joint Protection
Neuromuscular Control
Mental Centering and Acuity
Amp up your game: Golf, Tennis, Cycling, you name it
EXPERIENCED TEACHERS MATTER
Swan Pilates’ “secret sauce” is the quality and expertise of the teachers. All of whom are qualified professional teachers with years of dedicated teaching experience.
