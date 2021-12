TUCSON, Ariz. — Sun Tran will join iHeartMedia for the annual 'Stuff the Bus' event to benefit the Salvation Army's Holiday Distribution program.

The event is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walmart on Speedway and Kolb, 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard.

The Salvation Army is asking the community to donate new, unwrapped toys for children in need this holiday season.

Monetary donations can be made online at salvationarmytucson.org.

For more information visit salvationarmytucson.org/stuff-the-bus