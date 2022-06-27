Watch Now
Sun, Sand & your Smartphone

How Technology Can Enhance Your Summertime Experience. Technology and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey discusses affordable ways to use technology to pay for summer travel, clothing and electronics.
The summer sun is sure to heat things up, but there’s nothing hotter than scoring the latest tech gadgets to enhance the warmer months ahead. Technology and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey talks about a few ways to include tech into your longer summer days and nights.

Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey talks about:

  • Planning and booking summer getaways via app-based technology 
  • Affordable ways to use technology to pay for summer travel, clothing and electronics 
  • Latest tech gadgets to enhance the summer experience 
  • Fun and easy ways to enjoy time with family and friends with technology 

Learn more by visiting YouTube: @StephanieHumphrey
About Stephanie HumphreyTechnology and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey is a former engineer who merges her passion for lifestyle media with in-depth tech expertise to show everyday people how empowering, enriching and fun technology can be. Stephanie is currently a technology contributor for ABC News where she works as part of the nationally-syndicated Strahan Sara & Keke team. Her expertise is built upon more than a decade as a Senior Systems Engineer at Lockheed Martin. 

