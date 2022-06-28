Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Summer essentials for the kids

Lifestyle expert, Limor Gallo shares some of the summer essentials to have at the ready, this summer for your children.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 16:24:11-04

Spotlight media relations is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Summer is here and lifestyle expert Limor Gallo is here to share some of her summer essentials for the kids!

Limor talks about BYJU’s Magic Workbooks, featuring Disney is the first-of-its-kind experience that makes learning feel like play by offering an interactive and guided learning adventure featuring your child’s favorite Disney characters. Learn more at Amazon or visit www.byjuslearning.com

She also talks about GOGO SqueeZ pouches, a great snack for any kid this summer! Inside every GoGo squeeZ pouch is a real blend of nutritious, yummy, recognizable ingredients to fuel your kids day.
To buy your GOGO SqueeZ today visit most major retailers like Walmart or visit: GoGoSqueeZ.com

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!