Summer beauty for women of color

Summer is here and we are sharing the scoop on the best beauty buys for women of color.. from haircare to skincare and more
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:51:00-04

Royal Oils, Pantene and Olay are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend.

Denise Caldwell is a multi-platform beauty influencer and style expert with more than a decade of experience styling Hollywood’s elite and consulting with commercial fashion and beauty brands. Her fashion expertise extends across broadcast, print and digital platforms. Caldwell’s style expert content ranges from finding unique style solutions to transforming everyday wardrobe essentials and revealing red-carpet fashion and beauty trends wearable for everyday. Denise’s motto of “Dress With Confidence™”, offers tips and tricks on how women can confidently enjoy fashion that is slimming, figure flattering, fabulous and accessible regardless of size or shape. She has been involved in styling over 500 fashion and beauty makeovers. Additionally, she has been featured in Fortune, Elle, Glamour, Huffington Post, Essence, SELF and regularly appears on Good Morning America, The Dr. OZ Show, DailyMail TV, Today Show, The Marilyn Denis Show in Canada, E! News, FOX and HLN.

