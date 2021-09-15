Suffer from chronic pain? Check out this drug-free treatment

Over 50 million chronic pain sufferers across the United States are struggling with pain that persists for six months to often decades. One of the most common reasons adults seek medical care, pain can be linked to restrictions in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and reduced quality of life.

Often, the source of pain is so complex that it can be very difficult to diagnose. And because there are so many types and causes of pain, the vast range of different treatments available can be relatively unknown to most people, including physicians who don’t specialize in the area. Individuals who seem to have the same kind of pain may actually need different treatments based on a number of factors.

Unfortunately, the situation has gotten more challenging for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey of those living with chronic pain found nearly half reported that their pain had worsened during the pandemic. Survey highlights include: