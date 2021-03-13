Menu

Student Literacy campaign helps keep kids from falling behind during pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis and disruption of learning in schools has exacerbated and dramatically expanded the reading gap.
The COVID-19 crisis and disruption of learning in schools has exacerbated and dramatically expanded the reading gap. Malcom Mitchell, is a nationally recognized Literacy Expert, and shares his story and offers up some quick tips and free resources available for parents and teachers that can dramatically mitigate reading delays and slow the percolating crisis.

During his freshman year in college, Malcolm developed a love of reading. Initially, reading was a challenge, however, through perseverance, books became an avenue for expanding his curiosity, creativity and learning. Among Malcolm’s numerous awards and accomplishments both on and off the field, he considers discovering a love of reading one of his greatest achievements.

For more information and free reading resources and tips for parents and teachers, visit: coxcampus.org

