Stay safe while you search with Neeva

MORE ABOUT SRIDHAR RAMASWAMY

Having spent over 20 years in big tech, Sridhar now focuses on harnessing technology to serve people, rather than exploit them as big tech currently does. He is currently the CEO and co-founder of Neeva, the world’s first ad-free consumer-focused search service built with privacy in its foundation. Sridhar joined Greylock Partners, a leading venture capital firm, in 2018, following an extraordinary 15 years at the helm of what is arguably Google’s most important business. As the company’s SVP of Advertising and Commerce, Sridhar oversaw all of Google’s advertising and commerce products, including search, display and video advertising, analytics, shopping, payments, and travel. He not only has a unique understanding of how big tech monetizes consumer data and the business tactics they use to maintain market dominance, he has first hand knowledge of what it takes to compete head on.

About Neeva

Neeva is the world’s first ads-free, private subscription search engine. Neeva focuses entirely on the consumer, delivering only real, high quality, trustworthy results. Neeva blocks third-party website trackers, and will never sell or share customer data with any third party, especially advertisers. Neeva also makes it easy to search within personal email accounts, calendars, and cloud storage platforms surfacing the most important information from the same familiar search box. Neeva has also made foundational commitments to helping the creator and publisher ecosystem thrive. Neeva was founded by former executives from Google and YouTube.