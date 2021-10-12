Watch
St. Luke's Home: Silver Chef Culinary competition fundraiser

Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 12, 2021
The Silver Chef Culinary Competition which benefits the Elders of St Luke's Home.
St. Luke's Home in Tucson

St Luke's Home is dedicated to the provision of quality of life care for low income elders and is hosting the Silver Chef Culinary Competition on October 23rd, from noon-3PM.
6 talented chefs will compete, paired with live music; enter some raffles; vote for your People's Choice; and watch the local celebrity judges as they choose the next Silver Chef who wins bragging rights, a beautiful award, and $2,500.

There are COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, and ticket prices for attendees and carry out can be found at silvercheftickets.com

