St. Luke's Home: Silver Chef Culinary Competition
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 21, 2021
St. Luke's home is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend
The Silver Chef Culinary Competition will take place at the historic St Luke's Home 615 E Adams St. This will be an event you don't want to miss!
Bring your friends and get your tickets NOW as there is limited availability. Let's see who will be the next Silver Chef and the People's Choice Award Winners will be, and let's show EVERYONE why we support St Luke's Home.
Participating Chefs are representing:
- Broadway Proper
- The Cascades
- The Forum
- The Hacienda at the Canyon
- Via Elegante and St Luke's Home
These Chefs were given their culinary challenge by none other that Jonathan Mabry from UNESCO, City of Gastronomy, and Janos Wilder, renowned local chef and restaurateur.
The celebrity panel of judges includes:
- Bruce Yim, Executive Chef of Hacienda del Sol
- Daniel Scordato, Owner of Vivace Restaurant
- Coralie Satta, owner/chef of Ghini's French Caffe
- Jonathan Mabry, Executive Director of UNESCO, City of Gastronomy
- Wendy Gauthier, Iron Chef 2019 and owner/chef of Chef Chic
For more information and to get your tickets today visit: SilverChefTickets.com
