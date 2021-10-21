St. Luke's Home: Silver Chef Culinary Competition

St. Luke's home is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend The Silver Chef Culinary Competition will take place at the historic St Luke's Home 615 E Adams St. This will be an event you don't want to miss!

Bring your friends and get your tickets NOW as there is limited availability. Let's see who will be the next Silver Chef and the People's Choice Award Winners will be, and let's show EVERYONE why we support St Luke's Home. Participating Chefs are representing:

Broadway Proper

The Cascades

The Forum

The Hacienda at the Canyon

Via Elegante and St Luke's Home These Chefs were given their culinary challenge by none other that Jonathan Mabry from UNESCO, City of Gastronomy, and Janos Wilder, renowned local chef and restaurateur. The celebrity panel of judges includes:

Bruce Yim, Executive Chef of Hacienda del Sol

Daniel Scordato, Owner of Vivace Restaurant

Coralie Satta, owner/chef of Ghini's French Caffe

Jonathan Mabry, Executive Director of UNESCO, City of Gastronomy

Wendy Gauthier, Iron Chef 2019 and owner/chef of Chef Chic For more information and to get your tickets today visit: SilverChefTickets.com