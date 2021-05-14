OfferUp is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Spruce up your home this Spring and earn money while you do it!

Online marketplace OfferUp recently found that 58% of Americans redecorated their homes last year with items to make their living spaces more comfortable and functional - and 35% of them purchased home products on resale apps.

TV Host, Lifestyle expert and interior designer, Evette Rios, shares her top Spring interior design trends, popular DIY projects and tips for purchasing and selling furniture and home goods via online marketplaces.