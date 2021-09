Spark creativity among colleagues during a leadership retreat at Miraval Resort & Spa

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Spark creativity among colleagues during a leadership retreat at Miraval Resort.

From increasing compassion in the workplace to sparking creativity among colleagues, Miraval’s specialist-curated group itineraries offer new perspectives and heightened productivity amid protected wildlands.

Senior Sales Manager Jayme Marcum, talks about Miraval’s mission: to help guests achieve “Life in Balance.”

