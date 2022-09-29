Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Southwest Premier Urology gives insight into Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Featuring Dr. Tristan Berry
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 16:55:26-04

September represents the beginning of fall for many, but some may not realize it's also National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Tristan Berry of Southwest Premier Urology visited the Morning Blend to talk about an outpatient treatment.

It's called high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU).

Dr. Berry explained how this treatment works to eliminate prostate cancer. He also highlighted the importance for men to know their risk factors.

----

