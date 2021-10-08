Sonora Behavioral Health: Offering mental health and chemical dependency intensive outpatient services

Sonora Behavioral Health is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Dr Rainier Diaz at Sonora Behavioral Health ,talks about how to define suicidal behaviors and how Sonora Behavioral Health is here to help.

Established in 1994, Sonora Behavioral Health is a 140-bed acute inpatient psychiatric hospital that caters to individuals who are working towards recovering from behavioral health conditions and chemical dependency issues. Offering mental health and chemical dependency intensive outpatient services, as well as a partial hospitalization program, Sonora Behavioral Health is constantly on the verge of developing new services that address current mental health and substance use trends.

