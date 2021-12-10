Small steps to stay jolly and bright this holiday season

Tranquility Blanekts, the Vitamin Shoppe, Sportneer, Mighty Sesame are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

The holidays can take their toll on even the healthiest person- from busy schedules to bad weather- there’s a lot that can bring us down this season. But with a few steps, it is easy to stay ahead of the challenges to come. Terra Wellington offers tips on preventing some of the biggest holiday humbugs:



How prioritizing sleep and comfort can lead to better health

Why self care and recovery are so important

Tips on cold & flu prevention

Making prevention part of your every day