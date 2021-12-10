Watch
Small steps to stay jolly and bright this holiday season

Terra Wellington offers tips on preventing some of the biggest holiday humbugs.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Dec 10, 2021
Tranquility Blanekts, the Vitamin Shoppe, Sportneer, Mighty Sesame are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

The holidays can take their toll on even the healthiest person- from busy schedules to bad weather- there’s a lot that can bring us down this season. But with a few steps, it is easy to stay ahead of the challenges to come. Terra Wellington offers tips on preventing some of the biggest holiday humbugs:

  • How prioritizing sleep and comfort can lead to better health
  • Why self care and recovery are so important
  • Tips on cold & flu prevention
  • Making prevention part of your every day

About Terra Wellington: Actress and TV personality Terra Wellington regularly appears on morning TV and radio programs across the nation to talk about healthy living and environmental issues. She is the editor-in-chief at SimpleMomsGuide.com, a lifestyle site for busy moms that gives inspiration and how-to’s for food and everyday healthy living. She is also the author of The Mom’s Guide to Growing Your Family Green: Saving the Earth Begins at Home.

