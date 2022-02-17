Simplify your online presence with Creative Cloud Express

Creative Cloud Express is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Small business owners have already had to get creative in so many ways in the past few years. According to a survey from Adobe, 74% of small business owners are facing creative burnout.

One way they can reset and get a creative refresh is looking at how they can improve their social media presence, learn how to use upcoming social trends to their advantage and make standout content. Your audience of small business owners might find it a little hard to keep up with the many platforms and velocity of posting. They probably already wear many hats and don’t have the time to learn new design tools, so what should they do?

No matter what their budget or confidence level is for graphic design, it shouldn’t prevent them from creating content and making their brand stand out. Good design is key to making a strong first impression and building long lasting customer relationship. Creative Cloud Express makes it easy for small business owners to create good design that speaks to them and their brand identity.

