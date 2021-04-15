Simple Sustainable Swaps is a paid sponsor of the Morning Blend

It’s Earth Month! Climate change and zero waste are front of mind for most of us but trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle may seem overwhelming. Author, international speaker and wellness activist Haile Thomas shares some simple tips to help us be less wasteful.

20-year-old international speaker, wellness & compassion activist, Haile Thomas is the author of "Living Lively" is the youngest Certified Health Coach graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and the CEO of non-profit HAPPY (Healthy, Active, Positive, Purposeful, Youth).

Haile founded HAPPY at age 12 to redefine youth empowerment through holistic wellness education and address the need for free plant-based nutrition education in underserved communities.

She’s amassed 120,000 followers on Instagram through her heart-centered content and has personally engaged over 80,000 worldwide since 2010, speaking at events like SXSW, WeDay UN at the Barclays Center, and GITEX Future Stars in Dubai. Haile has worked with Williams-Sonoma, Nike, even Vitamix.

