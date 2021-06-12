Simple tips to get started on, achieve your exercise goals

After more than year of working out in front of their computers and televisions, ordering new equipment and searching for motivation to keep going, Americans are ready to shake off their “Basement Burnout.”
So, as we’re turning the corner on the pandemic, a new survey by Orangetheory® Fitness reveals Americans are ready to break out of their home gyms and up their fitness game. The survey finds:
- 134 million Americans (68%) report their fitness regimen took a hit during the pandemic, despite their best efforts and intentions
- 41% are dissatisfied with their current activity levels – an increase from the 34% who felt that way pre-pandemic
- As pandemic restrictions begin to lift, 70% of Americans are longing for their pre-pandemic workout routine. Among the elements they missed most, the studio atmosphere, professional-grade equipment and having coaches who build workouts for them
- 85% are excited and eager to make positive changes to their physical activity
- 43% are planning to set and achieve new fitness goals