eBay is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

It’s Earth Month! Learn about refurbished tech and how it’s not only good for your wallet, but for the environment as well. And if you’re new to buying LIKE-new, Lifestyle and Tech Editor Joann Butler, gives the ins and outs on how to do it right, saving you both money and peace of mind that you’re getting exactly what you’re expecting.

For more information visit: eBay.com/eBayrefurbished