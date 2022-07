DoorDash is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Summer is the best time of the year, but it can also be one of the most expensive. Between vacations, summer outings, and keeping kids entertained, it can be easy for costs to add up. TV host and lifestyle expert, Ereka Vetrini but joining us now with some simple tips to help you save this summer's tv host and lifestyle expert, Ereka Vetrini.

For more information visit: DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app today!