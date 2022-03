Elmo is in hand to talk all things Sesame Place is now open in San Diego. Joining Elmo is Nick Manna, Sesame Place Vice President of Entertainment to talk about the opening and all the exciting happenings at Sesame Place San Diego.

Its the first park in over 42 years, which will be the second theme park of its kind in the United States and the first on the West Coast based on the award-winning show Sesame Street

Doors are open! For more information visit: Sesameplace.com