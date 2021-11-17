Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

SERI: Rainwater harvesting for limited income families

Given the ongoing drought in the Southwest, approaches for cooling urban temperatures and more effective water management are increasingly important. Through SERI’s Rainwater Harvesting Program for limited income residents, you can receive a grant and loan.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 19:48:24-05

Given the ongoing drought in the Southwest and the predictions that our climate will continue to get hotter and drier, approaches for cooling urban temperatures and more effective water management are increasingly important. Through SERI’s Limited-Income Rainwater Harvesting Program you can receive a grant of up to $750 depending on your income and a 0-interest loan of up to $2,000 for all program participants. This program is also available in Spanish. If your yard has minimal vegetation, you may receive a free tree or shrub based on funding. This program is in partnership and funded by Tucson Water.
To get started register for a workshop (open to the public) at https://seriaz.org/calendar

Apply for a loan and grant
English https://forms.gle/mBBvH6rNn7ATj6Tm9 [forms.gle]
Español https://forms.gle/XNNWA6hVRzLWx2gc7 [forms.gle]

For questions please contact workshops@seriaz.org or 520-321-9488

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!