SERI: Rainwater harvesting for limited income families

Given the ongoing drought in the Southwest and the predictions that our climate will continue to get hotter and drier, approaches for cooling urban temperatures and more effective water management are increasingly important. Through SERI’s Limited-Income Rainwater Harvesting Program you can receive a grant of up to $750 depending on your income and a 0-interest loan of up to $2,000 for all program participants. This program is also available in Spanish. If your yard has minimal vegetation, you may receive a free tree or shrub based on funding. This program is in partnership and funded by Tucson Water.

To get started register for a workshop (open to the public) at https://seriaz.org/calendar

Apply for a loan and grant

English https://forms.gle/mBBvH6rNn7ATj6Tm9 [forms.gle]

Español https://forms.gle/XNNWA6hVRzLWx2gc7 [forms.gle]

For questions please contact workshops@seriaz.org or 520-321-9488