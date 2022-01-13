Securing your new holiday electronics

Webroot is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Now that everyone is enjoying new electronics from the holidays, what do you need to do to make sure you protect them? Using antivirus software will secure your devices and is beneficial by securing all files including online storage from being destroyed by malicious programs as well as protecting your identity. Cybersecurity expert David Dufour, shares tips on securing your new devices including often overlooked steps that should be taken to protect your personal information. David also discusses what types of threats or scams you need to be aware of and the benefits of using cybersecurity software on devices.

DAVID’S TIPS INCLUDE:

· Beware of knockoffs of reputable expensive items or devices that are new, but a few years old. These devices have very little to no security.

· Don’t use unknown or unsecure wireless networks when in public and use antivirus, anti-phishing and anti-malware software.

· Back up your data and accounts regularly plus update all the software you use regularly so it’s not exploited.

· Be aware of email phishing scams. Attackers like to use spam, fake and realistic websites to email or message you to trick you into divulging private information.

· Be cautious of post-Holiday warranty emails and don’t click on anything; navigate to the website instead.

· If online shopping, use credit cards instead of debit cards. A compromised debit card can have a cascade of damaging effects on your bank account and identity

