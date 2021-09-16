School Hungernomics: How our schools can meet growing needs

GENYOUth is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Over 30 million students rely on school meals and for many it may be the only source of good nutrition they receive on some days. Research shows that children receive their healthiest meal at school and are more essential than ever for hunger relief among children and youth.

The US Department of Agriculture extended universal school meals through the 21/22 school year, allowing schools to provide safe, healthy meals free of charge to ALL students who request them without requiring proof of need. This dramatically expands the program but schools need to find resources to meet the demand and prevent School Hungernomics – the short- and long-term consequences of child food insecurity to get even worse.

GENYOUth, a leading non-profit dedicated to creating healthier school communities, is sounding the alarm about School Hungernomics and offering suggestions on solutions to address the problem.