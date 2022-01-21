Say Hello to Amazon Glow: Technology that keeps families connected

Amazon is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Amazon Glow, connects families across town or the country in more fun and meaningful ways. Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva discusses tips on keeping kids active, engaged and connected.

Amazon Glow is a new device designed to make it easy and fun for kids to spend time with remote grandparents, aunts, uncles, and family friends, providing a new way to build bonds across generations, even when distance is a barrier. Glow connects kids and family members on a video call while they also play and interact together with the same fun games, books, drawing, and more.

