Savvy solutions for staying healthy during the holidays & into New Years

TUCSON, ARIZ. — The Luxe List is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Staying healthy during the holidays, and even amid those heartfelt New Year’s resolutions, can be a challenge, our lifestyle and consumer trends expert Merilee Kern has a few savvy solutions.

Practical Holiday Gifts & Gets

About Merilee Kern:

Forbes Business Council Member and branding, consumer trends, leisure and lifestyle expert Merilee Kern, MBA, is a good life connoisseur who keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme.

For more information visit: https://luxelistreviews.com/