SAHBA Home & Patio show 2022

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE SAHBA HOME SHOW

For more information visit: www.sahbahomeshow.com

Twice each year, hundreds of exhibitors gather to showcase the latest in home improvement trends, remodeling ideas and outdoor living.

Produced in Tucson by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association (SAHBA), businesses come together under one roof at the Tucson Convention Center in downtown Tucson to show you new and exciting ideas for your home.You can redesign your entire home or just purchase new decorative pillows at the SAHBA Home Show.

Each show is different, with unique and unusual items as well as exhibitors who are experts in solar energy for the home, water saving techniques like rain water harvesting, energy saving windows, heating and cooling options, complete home remodeling and any other topic relating to home improvement.

The one thing SAHBA can guarantee is that you will find information and businesses at the home show that you did not know you needed to know. Come explore the aisles to meet exhibitors who bring new products, services and new ideas for making your home more comfortable, more energy efficient, and more up-to-date.

