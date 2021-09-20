Safe and eco-friendly products for your home and office

Bona is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

It’s all about sustainability these days as a survey finds 77% of Americans concerned about the environmental impact of products they buy.

About Leah Bradley:

Leah Bradley has served as Brand Manager for Bona’s Homeowner and Retail segments since June 2018. In her role, Leah works cross-functionally with the Bona Retail team to promote products, both new and existing, to hit the needs of their consumers. She focuses on the development and execution of the brand’s marketing plans to boost consumer engagement, build brand love, and increase sales. She’s responsible for managing and optimizing homeowner awareness campaigns in support of the Bona Certified Craftsman Program across North America.

Prior to joining Bona, Leah spent 10 years working in for the beauty industry, most recently serving as Senior Manager, Brand Communications for L’Oréal Paris USA. During her time at L’Oréal Paris, she helped to build the communication strategy and program executions across all company business segments. Previously, Leah worked in digital marketing at Macys.com, where she created content for all beauty brands and digital initiatives.

Leah received a B.S. in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and an A.A.S. in Fashion Merchandising Management at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She currently resides in Centennial, Colorado with her partner, Matt, and their Yorkshire Terrier, Henry and cat, Millie.

About Joann Butler:

Joann Butler is a Lifestyle Editor and Founder and Editor in-Chief, of LifeMinute.tv. Butler has traveled the world covering beauty, fashion, music, design, wellness and lifestyle trends from the red carpets of Hollywood to the runways of Europe. As a hard news reporter she’s covered everything from death row to political conventions and day-to-day breaking news. Butler has interviewed world-leaders, royalty, and some of the most noted names in entertainment and has directed a long list of notable journalists, including the late Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, who called her “one of his favorite editors.” Butler and her lifestyle reports have been seen and heard on hundreds of TV, Online, and Radio platforms across the US and Canada for years.