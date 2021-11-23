Watch
SAAFB & Mark's Ace Hardware team up to help feed our furry friends

SAAFB &amp; Mark's Ace Hardware team up to help feed our furry friends . Visit SAAFB'S Gallery, Donation &amp; Distribution center at 6252 E Speedway in the Monterey Village shopping center
Posted at 3:32 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 17:32:28-05

Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank & Mark's Ace Hardware are sponsors of The Morning Blend

SAAFB & Mark's Ace Hardware team up to help feed our furry friends . Visit SAAFB'S Gallery, Donation & Distribution center at 6252 E Speedway in the Monterey Village shopping center next to Beyond Bread.

Open Everyday from 10am to 6pm . For more information visit: www.saafb.org

Make sure you shop for your holiday gifts from their local artists. A percentage of each sale goes to feeding animals in need in our community.

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!