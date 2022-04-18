Watch
Run Tucson presents TMC Earth Day 5K at Biosphere 2

Race Director, Randy Accetta, shares details about the upcoming race
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 16:12:40-04

From the website:

Run the Desert . . . then visit a rain forest, view an ocean reef, and wander through savanna grass lands . . . all in one day - Saturday, April 23rd, 2022.

Join us at the inaugural TMC Earth Day 5k, where you can walk or run the hidden backroads of the world-famous Biosphere 2, nestled at the base of the majestic Catalina Mountains, north of Tucson. The rolling 3.1 mile course offers gorgeous desert and mountain views, with start and finish on the Biosphere 2 Lawn.

Don't miss this chance to visit the earth's entire ecosystem under one roof while celebrating Earth Day.

