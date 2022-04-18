Run Tucson presents TMC Earth Day 5K at Biosphere 2

From the website:

Run the Desert . . . then visit a rain forest, view an ocean reef, and wander through savanna grass lands . . . all in one day - Saturday, April 23rd, 2022.

Join us at the inaugural TMC Earth Day 5k, where you can walk or run the hidden backroads of the world-famous Biosphere 2, nestled at the base of the majestic Catalina Mountains, north of Tucson. The rolling 3.1 mile course offers gorgeous desert and mountain views, with start and finish on the Biosphere 2 Lawn.

Don't miss this chance to visit the earth's entire ecosystem under one roof while celebrating Earth Day.