Revitalize your outdoor space this fall

Stihl is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The pandemic created a new generation of DIY’ers. Maybe you are BBQ'ing more or just spending more time outside and looking at your lawn and garden space more, wanting to make a change.

Sara Bendrick, licensed landscape contractor shares some of do and not do's, when it comes to redesigning your outdoor space and how you can successfully revitalize the outside of your home without breaking the bank.

Some of Sara’s tips include:

Consider your budget and use alternate materials. With elevated wood prices, alternate materials for fences or screens are the way to go.

Extend your indoor living space outdoors by developing areas that are great for social gatherings with family and friends. Create the perfect outdoor entertaining space by adding a firepit and a garden area for outdoor furniture.

Pick flowers that complement each other and limit your color scheme to one to two accent colors for a balanced look. Don’t forget to pick colors that compliment your home. Another trend is “no flower” gardens which focus on a variety of foliage colors and textures, creating a relaxing and Zen vibe.

When in doubt, call a pro. They can give you landscape design ideas and tips on how to get started. A pro can also assist in helping you understand what tools you’ll need for each project.

For more information visit: www.DIYtipswithsara.com

