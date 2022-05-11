Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Remarkably Ruby: There’s more to everyone than meets the eye

Remarkably Ruby is a book that is part of Wildly Popular Emmie &amp; Friends Series, written by award-winning Author &amp; Cartoonist Terri Libenson.
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 16:39:09-04

Remarkably Ruby is a book that is part of Wildly Popular Emmie & Friends Series, written by award-winning Author & Cartoonist
Terri Libenson.

The series features humorous portrayals of friends coming of age, figuring out where they fit, and navigating the challenges of middle school. The first five books – Invisible Emmie, Positively Izzy, Just Jamie, Becoming Brianna and Truly Tyler – deliver endearing and relatable stories about friendship and middle-school drama.

Now, Terri introduces the sixth book in the series, Remarkably Ruby, a story about how there’s more to everyone than meets the eye.

www.Terrilibenson.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!