Remarkably Ruby: There’s more to everyone than meets the eye

Remarkably Ruby is a book that is part of Wildly Popular Emmie & Friends Series, written by award-winning Author & Cartoonist

Terri Libenson.

The series features humorous portrayals of friends coming of age, figuring out where they fit, and navigating the challenges of middle school. The first five books – Invisible Emmie, Positively Izzy, Just Jamie, Becoming Brianna and Truly Tyler – deliver endearing and relatable stories about friendship and middle-school drama.

Now, Terri introduces the sixth book in the series, Remarkably Ruby, a story about how there’s more to everyone than meets the eye.

