Relationship Renovation: Healing for women who have experienced trauma

Relationship Renovation is offering a 10 week in person closed Trauma group focused on Embodied Healing for women who have experienced trauma in their lifetime- past or current. In the group we will have space to share/ process feelings and the impacts of trauma, engage in embodied healing practices such as body-centered /somatic coping skills, dance/movement therapy, art and writing.

Primary therapist, Robin Memel Fox, talks about how the group will also provide participants an opportunity to learn more about the neuroscience of trauma, mindfulness, body/mind connections, resiliency, healthy boundaries/empowerment and much more.

Perspective participants can schedule a free brief intake call in order to register and qualify for the group. The group will take place on Thursday nights, 5:30-7:15p, starting August 25 and run through November 3 (one week break on October 13).

For more information visit: relationshiprenovation.com