Ideal Home Loans is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

This time of year, during the holidays, people are worried about cash and the debt they're carrying. Now is the time to take advantage of low interest rates and refinance your home loan so you can put more cash in your pocket for the holidays! Brent Ivinson the Owner of Ideal Home Loans talks about how they can help you!

For more information visit: Idealhomeloans.com