Red Herring Puppets presents a bilingual show for family audiences. The Barking Mouse wittily champions the value of learning a second language.The Blue Frog is the Mayan version of the Legend of Chocolate. Performances are Saturdays from Aug. 20 through Sept. 10 at 2:00pm at their Theatre in the Tucson Mall.

Tickets are $8.00. For more information and your tickets today visit: www.redherringpuppets.com