Precious Metals Refinery is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend
How do you know the value of something special to you, like a Rolex watch, or your grandmothers gold ring?
Precious Metals Refinery is a place you can trust to take your precious gold, jewelry and more to sell, with compassionate customer care. Carly Labanow, PR Representative for PMR talks about why you can trust selling your valuables and how they make sure you get the best price using highly qualified specialists.
Mention Morning Blend and get a Free Jewelry Cleaning and Watch Battery
For more information and to contact PMR:
5040 N. Oracle Road
Tucson, Arizona 85704
520-445-3939
7069 E. Tanque Verde Road
Tucson, Arizona 85715
520-747-4653
21 E. Speedway Blvd
Tucson, Arizona 85705
520-445-3362
You can also email us at info@pmrbuys.com
To make an appointment, you can book one right on our website: pmrbuys.com