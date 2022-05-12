Precious Metals Refinery is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

PMR is a place you can trust to take your precious gold, jewelry and more to sell, with compassionate customer care. They also work with estate executors and estate attorneys to evaluate and purchase your estate jewelry & valuables.

Precious Metals Refinery is a place you can trust to take your precious gold, jewelry and more to sell, with compassionate customer care. Carly Labanow, PR Representative for PMR talks about why you can trust selling your valuables and how they make sure you get the best price using highly qualified specialists.

Mention Morning Blend and get a Free Jewelry Cleaning and Watch Battery

For more information and to contact PMR:

TUCSON EAST

7069 E. Tanque Verde RD.

Tucson, AZ 85715

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm

Walk-Ins Welcome

520-747-4653

TUCSON MIDTOWN

4403 E Speedway

Tucson, AZ 85712

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm

Walk-Ins Welcome

520-416-6366

TUCSON NORTHWEST

5040 N. ORACLE RD.

Tucson, AZ 85704

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm

Walk-Ins Welcome

520-445-3362

MARANA/ORO VALLEY

12050 N Thornydale Rd

Marana, AZ 85658

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm

Walk-Ins Welcome

520-445-3939

Now Open!

Rita Ranch

8140 S Houghton Rd. #100

Tucson, AZ 85747

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm

Walk-Ins Welcome

520-420-1980

Now Open!

GREEN VALLEY

190 W. Continental Rd. Suite 222

Green Valley, AZ 85622

Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm

Walk-Ins Welcome

520-525-9750

Phoenix

Now Open!

Scottsdale

13610 N Scottsdale RD #22

Scottsdale AZ 85254

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm

Walk-Ins Welcome

480-400-9999

COMING SOON!

Indian School Road

4340 E Indian School Rd, Suite 5

Phoenix, AZ 85018

California

PALM DESERT

73020 EL Paseo #102

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm

760-507-1055

PALM SPRINGS

2465 E Palm Canyon Dr #1020

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm

760-507-1050

You can also email us at info@pmrbuys.com

To make an appointment, you can book one right on our website: pmrbuys.com